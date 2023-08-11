African-American actress and Singer Mary Millben on Thursday came in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur issue, saying that he will always fight for the people of the northeast state. Her remarks came after PM Modi's address in the Parliament.

In a tweet, Mary Millben wrote, “India has confidence in its leader. The mothers, daughters, and women of #Manipur, India will receive justice. And #PMModi will always fight for your freedom."

“The truth: to associate with a party that dishonors cultural legacy, denies children the right to sing the anthem of its country, and degrades one’s country abroad, this is not leadership. This is unprincipled," she further said in a long post on X (formerly Twitter).

She also criticized the Opposition leaders who created a ruckus in the Parliament throughout the whole monsoon session over PM Modi's in-house statement on the Manipur issue.

“Dishonest journalism will paint false narratives. Opposition voices will chant loudly without substance. But the truth, the truth will always set people free. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., #India, ‘let freedom ring.’ My beloved India, let truth…ring," Millben wrote.

She added, “PM@narendramodi, you have my confidence. I praying for you."

PM Modi on Thursday asserted that the state and central government are working to restore peace in violence-hit Manipur, while also assuring the strictest punishment for the accused who committed crimes against women.

"Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time," PM Modi said while replying to the no-confidence motion against his government.

He took a dig at the previous governments in the north eastern states and said, “Root cause of problems in northeast is Congress and its politics. They have murdered trust of people of northeast, wounds of that keep appearing from time to time. Manipur had become victim of ethnic clashes during erstwhile Congress regime".