Manipur Violence: ‘India has confidence in its leader’, says US Singer who touched PM Modi's feet1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST
African-American actress and singer Mary Millben supports PM Modi's fight for justice in Manipur and criticizes opposition.
African-American actress and Singer Mary Millben on Thursday came in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur issue, saying that he will always fight for the people of the northeast state. Her remarks came after PM Modi's address in the Parliament.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message