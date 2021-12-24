A total of 358 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported across 17 states of the country so far, said the Union health ministry on Friday. Out of this, 114 patients have recovered.

“Of 358 cases of Omicron variant detected in India so far, 183 were analysed and 121 of them had foreign travel history," said the government.

Addressing a joint press conference on the pandemic, a senior official said that of the 183 people, 91% were fully vaccinated with three having booster shots, 70% were asymptomatic, and 61% were males.

Citing the World Health Organisation's findings, the government said Omicron has a significant growth advantage over Delta and is spreading fast through communities with a doubling time of one and a half to three days.

However, the officials mentioned that the predominant strain in India continued to be Delta, including in recently identified clusters.

“Therefore, we need to continue with the same strategy of Covid appropriate behaviour and ramping up of vaccination," said Dr Balram Bhargava, the director-general of ICMR.

Further, noting that the world is witnessing the fourth surge in Covid-19 cases, the government cautioned people against lowering the guard, particularly during year-end festivities.

“The world is witnessing the fourth surge and the overall positivity is 6.1%. Therefore, we have to be on guard and can't afford to slacken," said Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

He said that as compared to Europe, North America and Africa are seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases week-on-week. Asia is witnessing a decline in the number of fresh cases, but we have to be on guard.

"The top five states with the highest number of active cases, at the moment, are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka," said Bhushan.

The central government had earlier this week advised states to impose local-level containment measures in areas where either the test positivity goes beyond 10% or occupancy of oxygenated beds is over 40%.

“However, based on the local situation and population characteristics such as density etc., and keeping in mind the higher transmissibility of Omicron, states/UTs can undertake containment measures and impose restrictions even before these thresholds are reached," the health ministry had said.

