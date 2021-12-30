The central govt has written to eight states and UTs to enhance testing, strengthen hospital preparedness, increase the pace and coverage of Covid-19 vaccination drive

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A total of 961 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported across 22 states and union territories of the country so far, said the Union health ministry on Thursday. Out of this, 320 patients have recovered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 961 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported across 22 states and union territories of the country so far, said the Union health ministry on Thursday. Out of this, 320 patients have recovered.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}