Home / News / India /  Omicron has ‘growth advantage’ over Delta, says Centre as tally of new variant nears 1,000

Omicron has ‘growth advantage’ over Delta, says Centre as tally of new variant nears 1,000

1 min read . 04:27 PM IST Edited By Sneha

The central govt has written to eight states and UTs to enhance testing, strengthen hospital preparedness, increase the pace and coverage of Covid-19 vaccination drive

A total of 961 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported across 22 states and union territories of the country so far, said the Union health ministry on Thursday. Out of this, 320 patients have recovered.

