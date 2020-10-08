India has done well in controlling covid, should be proud: SBI Research

India as a country has done quite well in controlling COVID by using population as a control variable, says a report. According to the SBI Research report, India should be proud that it has done well in controlling fatality rates of various deadly diseases even with a poor health infrastructure.

SBI Research report, titled 'Four Months After Unlock: Silver Lining among', claims that India reached the covid peak on 16 September, with daily new cases declining after that.

There are the major highlights from the SBI Research Report:

Most of the economic indicators (Apple Mobility, RTO transactions electricity consumption, PMI manufacturing and services, petrol consumption, vehicle sales, food arrival and prices and Air quality) all show improved economic activity in Sep.

India took around 175 days to reach the peak, will it recover sooner than reaching peak level? For that Indian population just need to wear a mask while going out! We are witnessing this trend now in a more pronounced manner and that will be the key to recovery.

E-way bills have hit a record high of 5.74 crore in September this year, which is 9.3% more than those generated in the year-ago period

Rich states like Maharashtra, AP, Delhi and Karnataka have badly managed the COVID-19 situation as the model estimated number of cases after taking population into account are significantly less than actual cases.

Major countries have witnessed or are witnessing a second wave of infection, which is upto 2 times severe than the first wave.

States which have celebrated festivals (Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam) have seen significant increase in Covid cases and deaths as people moved out for the celebrations. This increases the worry of jump in cases in West Bengal after the Durga Puja celebrations in October if precautions are not taken.

Sero survey reveals risk in urban slum is twice than that in non-slum areas and 4 times than the risk in rural areas.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.