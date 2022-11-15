India has embarked on new initiatives in renewable energy: Environment minister

NEW DELHI: India has embarked on new initiatives in renewable energy, e-mobility, ethanol blended fuels and green hydrogen as an alternate energy source, said Union minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI: India has embarked on new initiatives in renewable energy, e-mobility, ethanol blended fuels and green hydrogen as an alternate energy source, said Union minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Tuesday.
Delivering India’s National Statement at COP27, the minister said India submitted its long-term low emissions growth strategy in a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of net zero emissions target by 2070 at Glasgow. “The strategy indicates low carbon pathways in key economic sectors."
Yadav added that in a response to the call for increased ambition in 2030 climate targets, India updated its Nationally Determined Contributions in August 2022.
He said that the country seeks to foster strong international cooperation through action and solutions-oriented coalitions like International Solar Alliance and Coalition of Disaster Resilience Infrastructure.
“India is undertaking arduous efforts despite having less than 4% contribution to the world’s cumulative emissions and one-third of global average annual per capita emissions. At the centre of India’s vision of a safe planet is the mantra – Lifestyle for Environment, that PM Modi set forth in the National Statement at COP 26," the minister said.
Mission LiFE was launched by Prime Minister Modi in the presence of the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on 20 October 2022.
Yadav said the world urgently needs a paradigm shift from mindless and destructive consumption to mindful and deliberate utilization. “We are trustees of this planet earth. We must nurture it through sustainable lifestyles that optimize resource use and minimize waste."
The minister added that as the world’s most populous democracy and a vibrant emerging economy, India seeks to lead by example. “We invite the global community to be a part of Mission LiFE for individual, family and community-based actions."
Yadav said that India is assuming the Presidency of the G20 in 2023 with the motto of ‘One earth, One family, One future’. “Our journey towards a planet safe for humanity, is one that no nation can undertake alone. This is a collective journey to be undertaken with equity and climate justice as our guiding principles."
