India has enough forex reserve to deal with current situation: EA secretary
Forex reserves were down for the seventh time, dropping to $545.65 billion on 16 September
Economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth on Tuesday dismissed the concerns over depleting foreign reserves as overblown' and said that India has fairly large reserve to tide over the current situation.