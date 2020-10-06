India has fewest new covid cases in over 40 days: 10 updates

India continued to report a steady decline in active cases as a percentage of the total positive cases. In the past 24 hours, 61,267 new confirmed cases were reported - the lowest one-day tally since August 25. 75,787 patients recovered in 24 hours, helping lift the recovery rate to 84.70%. Maharashtra alone has contributed the maximum with nearly 13,000 single day recovery.

Here are 10 updates:

1) Presently the active cases comprise13.75% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 9,19,023.

2) 884 covid-related fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. More than 29% of new fatalities reported from Maharashtra (263 deaths).

3) This takes the overall death toll to 103569. The fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.55%.

4) 75% of the new cases reported in 24 hours are from 10 states and union territories.

5) Maharashtra continues report a high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 7,000 cases.

6) The total recovered cases in India stand at 56,62,490. The gap between recovered cases and active cases has crossed 47 lakh (47,43,467).

7) According to ICMR, a total of 8,10,71,797 samples have been tested until October 5 with 10,89,403 samples being tested on Monday.

8) India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

9) It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

10) European regulators are evaluating early data from a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Germany's BioNTech and US giant Pfizer, the firms said Tuesday, under a fast-track procedure aimed at speeding up the approvals process.

The "rolling review" is the second being conducted by the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA), after it already agreed to evaluate a possible Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca and Britain's Oxford University. (With Agency Inputs)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via