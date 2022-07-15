India has found a way towards mass electrification: swap batteries

Even the likes of Tesla Inc. have tried battery swapping. But Musk’s company abandoned the project after setting up just one battery station. Other attempts include a Renault-Nissan alliance that had agreed to manufacture 100,000 EVs to the specifications of Better Place, the now defunct venture capital-backed firm that developed and sold battery charging and switching stations. The firm launched its first station in Israel in 2011 and eventually filed for bankruptcy two years later because it was expensive and batteries needed to be common to drive utility.