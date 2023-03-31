India has ‘historic opportunity’ to reclaim role as economic powerhouse: Report

India has ‘historic opportunity’ to reclaim role as economic powerhouse: Report3 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 03:50 PM IST
- In a New York Times article, the author writes that today India has a new chance to lure manufacturers. China has an aging population, its brand is tarnished by repression, and global companies are eager to find new manufacturing bases
As India overtakes China as the most populous country in the world, and as international companies seek new bases for manufacturing outside China, India has a historic opportunity to recover its mojo in a way that would change the world, Nicholas Kristof, a two-time Pulitzer winner says in a recent report for New York Times.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×