India's COVID-19 fatality rate has reduced to 2.43% today, the health ministry said in a press conference today. It was 3.36% a month ago. The coronavirus moratality rate dropped below 2.5% for the first time since the outbreak, the health ministry asserted.

India has recorded one of lowest fatality rates in the world, the health ministry said. The COVID-19 deaths per million population has reported at 20.4 per million which is amongst lowest in the world, Rajesh Bhushan, the health ministry official said.

"There are several countries where the deaths per million is 21 times or 33 times higher than in India. The global average stands at 77 deaths per million population," he said.

The low death rate shows that India has managed COVID-19 outbreak "relatively well," he added.

"So far, the nation has managed COVID-19 relatively well. The Government of India is cooperating with all states and UTs. All decisions are being taken based on science and evidence-based inputs and in consultation with domain knowledge experts," Bhushan said.

The official also added that the significant decline in the COVID-19 death rate has been due to effective clinical management of cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 11,55,191, according to the data released by ministry of health and family affairs. The death toll from the disease has increased to 28,084 today. At least 7,24,577 have recovered from the disease. Over 62% of the total cases have recovered from the disease.

There are 4,02,529 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Thirty states and union territories have COVID-19 rate lower than that of the national average which stands at 8.07%, the official added.

"Nineteen states and union territories are performing more than 140 tests per day per million population. Just doing tests is not enough, they have to be done at a level of 140 tests per day per million so that the rate of COVID-19 cases reduces and comes down to 10% first and then continue the testing process so that the rate of positivity further reduces to 5 per cent or lower," the health ministry official said.

