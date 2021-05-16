What’s at stake for India in the Afghan peace process?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The US is set to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by 11 September. But peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban militants are floundering amid continuing bloodshed. No one knows what a future government will look like. Mint explains India’s stakes:
1. What is the status of the peace talks?
The peace process has not made much headway mainly because violence by the Taliban continues unabated. One of the conditions of the February 2020 US-Taliban deal was a reduction in violence. That has not happened, though a temporary ceasefire has come into effect over Eid ul-Fitr. The Taliban strategy seems to be to capture power in Kabul by violence and intimidation despite warnings from the international community. The Ashraf Ghani government, which has called for a permanent ceasefire, says it’s willing to schedule early elections to transfer power, an idea opposed by the Taliban.