India has nearly 2.5 lakh coronavirus cases, but recovery rate at 48.37%

Even as India's coronavirus case count is inching towards 2.5 lakh, India's recovery rate has been 48.37% among Covid-19 patients, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 5,220 Covid-19 patients have been cured in the country. Thus, so far, a total of 1,19,293 patients have been cured of Covid-19. Currently, there are 1,20,406 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

India on Sunday reported the highest ever single-day spike of 9,971 new Covid-19 cases and 287 deaths in 24 hours.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the country's coronavirus count has now climbed to 2,46,628, including 6,929 deaths.

Meanwhile, the ministry said ICMR has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected persons. There are 759 Covid-19 testing labs in the country at the moment, including 531 government ones and 228 private once.

"1,42,069 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested thus far is 46,66,386," the ministry said.

