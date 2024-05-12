'India has no interest in improving ties with Pakistan...prime external concern is China': Foreign policy expert
Considering the current situation between the two countries Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center believes that while India has zero interest in improving ties with its neighbour, it also does not want it to get worse
Amid the high-octane Lok Sabha election in 2023, Pakistan has remained one of the key topics in Indian leaders' speeches during the campaign rallies. Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center said that it is unsurprising to see PM Modi's recent comment on Pakistan. According to the foreign policy expert, "Ever since the Uri/Pathankot attacks that followed his 2015 surprise visit to Lahore, he's taken a consistently tough line on Pakistan, with no interest in engagement".