Amid the high-octane Lok Sabha election in 2023, Pakistan has remained one of the key topics in Indian leaders' speeches during the campaign rallies. Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center said that it is unsurprising to see PM Modi's recent comment on Pakistan. According to the foreign policy expert, "Ever since the Uri/Pathankot attacks that followed his 2015 surprise visit to Lahore, he's taken a consistently tough line on Pakistan, with no interest in engagement". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the current situation between the two countries Kugelman believes that while India has zero interest in improving ties with its neighbour, it also does not want it to get worse.

According to Kugelman, India's prime external concern is China instead of Pakistan. India wants to keep tensions low with Pakistan so that it can allocate more strategic attention to the China challenge, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"An effort to bring down LoC tensions with Pakistan so that more attention could be focused on the LAC (and China challenges beyond)," the expert said.

He called the routine bashing of Pakistan performative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Indian politicians and TV anchors routinely rail against and threaten Pak-but that's largely performative," Kugelman said.

The saffron party has boasted about taking a tough line on Pakistan. In the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, BJP leaders have returned to the 2019 Pulwama attack on the campaign trail.

However, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked the ruling party to fight the polls on real issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Questioned on the row over Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks, Priyanka Gandhi asked why the issue is being discussed now when the statement is an old one.

A video has gone viral in which Aiyar is heard saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses an atom bomb.

India's Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases. The final counting of votes will be done on June 4.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!