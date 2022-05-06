India has no plans to join the WTO govt procurement agreement

“India is an observer under WTO Agreement on government procurement since 2010 and, as of now, there is no plan to join the same," the ministry added. “Since it is the first time we are having a full text on GP, it has been carefully examined and developed after wider inter-ministerial, stakeholder consultations. In future agreements, the GP chapter text may become a template, and the scope and coverage of the GP chapter may vary depending on the ambition," it added.