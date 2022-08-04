India has no shortage of foodgrain, assures Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar3 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 08:31 AM IST
According to Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, India's foodgrain reserves are sufficient to meet demand.
Foodgrain supplies in the nation are adequate to satisfy demand, according to Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's written response to Parliament on August 2. In reference to Centrally-owned food inventories held by the Food Corporation of India and quantities held by states on the Centre's behalf, the minister said there were sufficient stocks in the "central pool."