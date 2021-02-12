India has not ceded any territory to China: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI : India has not ceded any territory to China under an agreement to disengage troops from the Pangong Tso lake area in eastern Ladakh where the two countries have been engaged in a nine month long face off, the defence ministry said Friday.

The reiteration by the ministry of a statement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in parliament on Thursday came after Opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "ceded" Indian territory to the Chinese.

Gandhi in a press conference on Friday said that it emerged that Indian troops are now going to be stationed at Finger 3 on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso lake.

"Finger 4 is our territory, that is where our post used to be. Now we have moved from Finger 4 to Finger 3. Why has Prime Minister Narendra Modi given up Indian territory to the Chinese. This is the question that needs to be answered by him and the Defence minister," Gandhi was quoted as saying.

In its statement the Defence Ministry said: “At the outset, Ministry of Defence reiterates that the factual position has already been clearly communicated by the Defence Minister in his statements to both Houses of the Parliament."

“The assertion that Indian territory is up to Finger 4 is categorically false. The territory of India is as depicted by the map of India and includes more than 43,000 sq km currently under illegal occupation of China since 1962," it said.

“Even the Line of Actual Control (LAC), as per the Indian perception, is at Finger 8, not at Finger 4. That is why India has persistently maintained the right to patrol upto Finger 8, including in the current understanding with China," the statement said.

“Permanent posts of both sides at the north bank of Pangong Tso are longstanding and well-established," the statement said. “On the Indian side, it is Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 and on the Chinese side, east of Finger 8."

“The current agreement provides for cessation of forward deployment by both sides and continued deployment at these permanent posts," the statement said.

“India has not conceded any territory as a result of this agreement. On the contrary, it has enforced observance and respect for LAC and prevented any unilateral change in the status quo," it said.

According to the terms of the agreement with China spelt out by Singh in parliament, there would be no patrolling by India and China between Fingers 4 and 8, an area seen as contested territory. India views the Line of Actual Control as passing through Finger 8 while China views the LAC as passing through Finger 4. One of the reasons for this was to ensure that soldiers of neither side come face to face and trigger a repeat of what happened at Galwan in June. Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at Galwan in June resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers. According to the Russian TASS news agency 45 Chinese troops were killed in the clash at Galwan.

According to the Defence Ministry, Singh’s statement in parliament has referred to “outstanding problems to be addressed, including at Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang."

“The outstanding issues are to be taken up within 48 hrs of the completion of the Pangong Tso disengagement," the ministry statement said.

“The effective safeguarding of our national interest and territory in the Eastern Ladakh sector has taken place because the Government has reposed full faith in the capabilities of the armed forces. Those who doubt the achievements made possible by the sacrifices of our military personnel are actually disrespecting them," the defence ministry statement added.

