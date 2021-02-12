India has not ceded any territory to China: Rajnath Singh

According to the terms of the agreement with China spelt out by Singh in parliament, there would be no patrolling by India and China between Fingers 4 and 8, an area seen as contested territory. India views the Line of Actual Control as passing through Finger 8 while China views the LAC as passing through Finger 4. One of the reasons for this was to ensure that soldiers of neither side come face to face and trigger a repeat of what happened at Galwan in June. Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at Galwan in June resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers. According to the Russian TASS news agency 45 Chinese troops were killed in the clash at Galwan.