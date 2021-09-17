NEW DELHI: India has not been among the countries that have contributed to global warming but wants to among those contributing to finding a solution to the problem, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday.

Representing India at the “Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate" convened virtually by US President, Joe Biden, Yadav said that combating climate change was a shared global challenge and the response must be based on the “fundamental principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities," a government statement said.

In his remarks, the minister pointed out that India’s share of world population is 17% but the country’s share in cumulative historical emissions was just 4% and even the current annual emissions are only 5.2% of the global emissions. India’s per capita emissions were about a third of the global average, Yadav said.

“It is clear that we are not a part of the problem, but we want to be a part of the solution to the climate crisis." Yadav said in his remarks at the meeting that was aimed at facilitating candid dialogue among major emitters countries, both developed and developing, to advance climate action.

Stating India’s ambitious goals under the Paris Agreement, Yadav “highlighted India’s target of 450 GW of Renewable Energy by 2030 and mentioned that India’s solar capacity, drawing on the collaborative spirit of member countries through the International Solar Alliance, has increased fifteen times in the last six years," the statement said.

“The world needs rapid, sustained, and deep emission cuts in this decade rather than distant targets" Yadav said, underscoring the need for collaborative and cohesive global efforts to keep the Paris Agreement temperature goal of 1.5 degrees within reach.

The virtual meeting built on the Leaders’ Summit on Climate held in April 2021 which was a US initiative and was aimed at enabling dialogue and discussion and building consensus before the 26th Conference of Parties meet or COP26 in November. The meet is expected to set future goals for climate action.

