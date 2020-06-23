India has one Covid-19 death per lakh population, global average is 6: Govt

New Delhi: The WHO Situation Report 154 dated 22 June, 2020 shows that India has one of the lowest deaths per lakh population, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

India’s cases of death per lakh population is 1.00 while the global average is more than its six times, at 6.04, the ministry said in a statement.

The UK has witnessed 63.13 cases of Covid-19 related deaths per lakh population, while the metric for Spain, Italy and US is 60.60, 57.19 and 36.30 respectively.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.

Of the total 14,011 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 6,283 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 2,233 deaths, Gujarat with 1,684, Tamil Nadu with 794, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh with 569 each, Madhya Pradesh with 521, Rajasthan with 356 and Telangana with 217 deaths.

"In India,early detection of cases, timely testing and surveillance, extensive contact tracing coupled with effective clinical management have helped to check the case mortality. This is also a testimony to the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach the government of India along with the states/UTs for the prevention, containment and management of Covid-19," the ministry further said.

The recovery rate on Tuesday improved to 56.38% amongst Covid-19 patients. So far, a total of 2,48,189 patients have been cured of Covid-19. During the last 24 hours, a total of 10,994 Covid-19 patients have been cured.

With 14,933 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 4,40,215 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 14,011 with 312 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country has witnessed a spike of 2,49,680 infections from June 1 till date, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh contributing to almost 70 per cent of total cases.

Presently, there are 1,78,014 active cases in the country and all are under active medical supervision.

The number of government labs has been increased to 726 and private labs have increased to 266, summing up to a total of 992. The break-up is as follows:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 553 (Govt: 357 + Private: 196)

TrueNat based testing labs : 361 (Govt: 341 + Private: 20)

CBNAAT based testing labs : 78 (Govt: 28 + Private: 50)

The samples tested in the last 24 hours has further increased to 1,87,223. The total number tested, as on date, is 71,37,716.

