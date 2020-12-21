India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per million globally

India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per million globally1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
India continues to witness a declining trend in average daily new deaths due to coronavirus amid decreasing new cases in the past few weeks.
With only 351 average daily COVID-19 fatalities reported between December 14-20, India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).
"#IndiaFightsCorona India has one of the lowest deaths/mn population globally (105.4). Focussed measures including targeted testing, early identification, timely isolation & prompt hospitalization & Standard Treatment Protocol have ensured that daily fatalities are under 400," MOHFW tweeted on Monday.
341 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,45,477 on Sunday.
A week earlier from December 7-3, 450 average daily COVID-19 fatalities were reported.
With 26,624 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
India's present active caseload consists of just 3.04 per cent of the total positive cases.
The difference in the new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 95.51 per cent.
