India has over $500 billion of forex reserves. 5 ways it will help Modi govt

India’s trade gap narrowed to a 13-year low in May, as imports declined faster than exports. While the contraction reduces the need for dollars to fund purchases for now, it does highlight a worrying trend -- that demand in the economy has been hit hard amid one of the world’s strictest pandemic lockdowns. As a growing and emerging market economy, India needs to import capital goods and machinery to keep its industrial sector humming. Cheaper oil also helped lower the import bill.