India has pacts with 100 nations to recognise Covid jab certificates: Jaishankar

“As we move from a ‘just in time’ globalization to a ‘just in case’ one, the Indian Ocean will witness shorter and multiple supply chains and a broader definition of what constitutes national security. These could well shape the nature of the recovery process. We also need to expeditiously normalise travel through certification recognition so that livelihoods are restored as soon as possible. India has worked out solutions with about 100 nations in that regard," the minister said.