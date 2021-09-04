India has potential to become global green hydrogen hub, says Jitendra Singh

ICS 2021 began with a special address delivered by Tina Bru, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Government of Norway who said, "Green Hydrogen has the potential to realise low to zero-emission solutions in the transportation, industry and shipping sectors thus opening up new opportunities in these sectors. Since India is the world's third-biggest consumer and producer of energy with rapidly growing consumption in the decades to come, we commend the efforts of the Government of India launching ambitious targets for developing clean energy. A closer collaboration between Indian and Norwegian companies can definitely accelerate our steps towards a common low-emission future."