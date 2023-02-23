India has proven all naysayers wrong: Bill Gates sings praise on India’s ‘world-leading approach to innovation’
‘India as a whole gives me hope for the future,’ Bill Gates has said.
“India as a whole gives me hope for the future," Microsoft co-founder BIll Gates has said while mentioning that the country has managed to “tackle big challenges". Gates has praised India for eliminating polio, reducing HIV transmission, lowering infant mortality, reducing poverty and improving access to financial and sanitation facilities.
