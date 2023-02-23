“India as a whole gives me hope for the future," Microsoft co-founder BIll Gates has said while mentioning that the country has managed to “tackle big challenges". Gates has praised India for eliminating polio, reducing HIV transmission, lowering infant mortality, reducing poverty and improving access to financial and sanitation facilities.

The commentary on India, which is about to surpass China as the world’s most populous country, comes from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair through his blog "Gates Notes".

Also Read: 5-hour rule: The secret sauce to success for Elon Musk, Bill Gates

Even in a time when the world is confronting multiple crises, Gates believes that it is capable of making progress on many major problems at once with the correct technologies and delivery channels.

Typically, Bill Gates hears the reaction that there isn't enough time or money to tackle both at the same time. India, however, disproved each and every response. "There is no better proof than the remarkable progress that India has accomplished," Gates wrote.

View Full Image Bill Gates during his 2012 trip to India

The Microsoft co-founder explains how India has managed to develop a “world-leading approach to innovation". India chose to produce its own rotavirus vaccine after the vaccine had become too expensive to be distributed to all children. The vaccine protects against the virus that frequently results in fatal instances of diarrhoea.

Also Read: Bill Gates has $2-billion short position against Tesla, claims Elon Musk

In order to build factories and establish extensive delivery systems for the vaccines, India collaborated with financiers and specialists. By 2021, 83% of 1-year-olds had a rotavirus vaccination, and these reasonably priced vaccines are now being used in other nations throughout the world.

All the resources necessary are not available at the moment to address issues like climate change, hunger and health, according to Gates. But, because of creative thinkers like those at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Gates believes that such problems can be solved.

Gates visited areas that are home to one of the most underprivileged and underserved castes in India frequently throughout the years and examined toilets. But, he hasn't been back since before the pandemic. As he goes back to India, he is excited to see how far things have advanced.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author