To a question on the workshop on "Covid-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward" with 10 neighbouring countries that was held on 18 February and addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Srivastava said among other things, the PM proposed a special visa scheme for doctors and nurses, a regional Air Ambulance agreement for medical contingencies, creation of a regional platform for collating, compiling and studying data about the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines.

