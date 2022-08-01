Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the entire world is reeling from the Covid pandemic and war, yet India's economy has performed well despite humongous challenges
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday explained 'price rise' in the country.
The finance minister said that the entire world is reeling from the Covid pandemic and war, yet India's economy has performed well despite humongous challenges.
"We have never seen a pandemic of this kind...all of us were trying to make sure that people in our constituencies are given extra help. I recognise that everybody -MPs & State Govts- has played their role. Otherwise, India wouldn't be where it is compared to the rest of the world. So, I fully credit the people of India for this...even against adversity we are able to stand up and be recognised as the fastest growing economy," the finance minister said.
She said India recovered admirably from all the challenges and the Reserve Bank of India and the Centre's decisions helped in stabilizing the economy. Citing Bloomberg's report she said India has zero chances of slipping into recession. “India remains fastest growing economy in assessment of global agencies," she added.
Higlighting some of the key economic factor of India such as GDP, banks' NPAs among others, FM Sitharaman praised the work of the Central government.
"Gross NPAs of banks at six-year low of 5.9%; India's debt to GDP ratio at 56.21% in FY22, much lower than many nations," she said.
Sitharaman claimed that there is no question of India getting into stagflation or recession.
She further cited International Monetary Fund (IMF) data and said that the country is in a far better position than its peers.
FM Sitharaman said that despite Covid-19 pandemic, the omicron virus, and tension with China on the border, the Centre has managed to keep inflation at 7% or below that level. " We will also reduce the inflation further," she added.
Meanwhile, Congress members walked out from Lok Sabha during Sitharaman's reply to debate on price rise. Congress leader Manish Tiwari said that Centre's reply on inflation is ‘hunky dory’. Tiwari said, “Finance Minister's reply was disappointing. Attitude of govt is there is no inflation in country, people are not suffering. Everything is hunky dory. If that's your response to concerns of opposition articulating voice of 140 crore people of country, why listen".
Funerals, crematoriums exempted from GST: Sitharaman
The Finance Minister clarified that there is no GST on funerals, crematoriums and mortuary services.
No GST on loose edible items: FM Sitharaman
In her reply to Lok Sabha, Sitharaman spoke further about GST on food items such as flour, rice, milk, and lassi, among others. She asserted that the Centre has not imposed GST on any loose items so that poor people don't face any problems. "The GST is only on packaged food," she claimed.
"There is no GST on ICU, emergency services, and room rent below 5,000," the FM added.
