India has sent a message with 'desire for conversation': Pak PM's top aide

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on national security issues Moeed Yusuf, has caused a major flutter when he said that India had communicated a desire to open dialogue after a hiatus of more than six years.

Yusuf, special assistant to Khan on national security and strategic policy planning, said India has sent a message to Pakistan with “a desire for conversation" but refused to give details. He said this in an interview to the news portal The Wire.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Indian foreign ministry of the statement made by Yusuf. If talks happen, it will be the first after 2013 that officials of the two countries sit down across each other for talks. Previous attempts to get a dialogue process restarted ran aground after repeated terrorist attacks in India mainly in 2016. This was after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pakistan in 2015, becoming the first to do so since 2004 in an attempt to recast ties between the neighbours who have had a fraught relationship.

In the interview, Yusuf laid out several conditions for talks with India including a rollback of the steps initiated in Jammu and Kashmir after New Delhi bifurcated it into two centrally administered regions – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- after revoking the special status given to the region previously. The release of political prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir, making Kashmiris a party to talks, ending restrictions in the region, revoking the domicile law that allows non-Kashmiris to settle in the region, and stopping alleged human rights abuses are among the conditions listed by Yusuf.

He dismissed India’s position that the changes in Jammu and Kashmir were “an internal matter."

Yusuf agreed that the two key issues on the negotiating table were Kashmir and terrorism. “I want to talk about both," he said, adding that Pakistan “stands for peace and we want to move forward."

Asked about Pakistan’s repeated refusal to act against terrorists targeting India from Pakistani soil and its failure to prosecute seven men accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, Yusuf blamed New Delhi for “deliberately delaying sending evidence and witnesses" for the trial.

Speaking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s silence on the persecution of Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang region while accusing India of “genocide" in Kashmir, Yusuf said this was “a false equivalence."

Yusuf also accused India of being involved in supporting terrorism within Pakistan.

