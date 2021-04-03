The total number of anti-Covid jabs administered across the country has zoomed past the seven-crore mark, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

As many as 7,06,18,026 vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm, including 6,13,56,345 people who received their first dose.

The ministry said that 12,76,191 doses were given only on Friday -- the 77th day of the countrywide vaccination drive -- as India registered the highest single-day rise in new infections in the last six months.

While 12,40,764 people received the first dose, 35,427 beneficiaries got the second dose, as per the provisional report by late night.

The second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 92,61,681 people. The ministry said the numbers included 89,03,809 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 95,15,410 frontline workers, who have taken the first dose.

As many as 52,86,132 HCWs and 39,75,549 FLWs have taken the second dose, the ministry said, adding that 4,29,37,126 beneficiaries above 45 years of age have been administered the first dose.

A total of 11,83,917 people aged 45 and above were given the first dose on 2 April.

More than 36.7 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on 1 April, the highest single-day coverage till now, the ministry had said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated and the vaccination of frontline workers started on 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged 45 and above from 1 April.

Eight states account for 59.58% of the cumulative doses given so far. Maharashtra alone accounts for 9.48% of the total doses given in India,

