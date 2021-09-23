As many as 65,26,432 anti-Covid vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Thursday across the country, taking the total vaccination count to above 84 crore (84,08,21,190), said the Union health ministry.

Cumulatively, 34,05,90,440 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 6,88,05,465 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

In the age group 45-59, a total of 15,44,27,846 people have received their first dose of vaccine so far and 7,21,67,362 have got both the doses.

As on day-251 of the vaccination drive, a total of 37,18,633 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 28,07,799 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

This comes as the Union health ministry said on Thursday that around 66% of the 18+ population of the country have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since the vaccination drive began.

In addition to this, 23% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated. “We have been able to achieve this due to tremendous work by some states," said Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog referred to it as “an important milestone".

Further, all adult people in six states and union territories -- Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim -- have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from 1 April.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from 1 May.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.