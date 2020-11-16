India has sound reasons to stay out of RCEP pact

There are several advantages of regional trade pacts which is why many countries have aggressively pushed for them in the past. Trading blocs lead to higher foreign direct investments for participating countries as supply chains get reoriented across the member nations. Access to foreign markets further results in the prospects of economies of scale for member countries, making domestic companies competitive. Overall, the lower tariffs result in a higher quantum of trade between countries which results in gains for all members. Therefore, these blocs are considered effective in accelerating global growth.