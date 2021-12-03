NEW DELHI : Threat of the new highly mutant coronavirus variant omicron looms large in the country with centre and states stepping up their surveillance and virus containment measures.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday informed Parliament that so far, RT-PCR tests of 16,000 passengers from 'at-risk' countries have been conducted, of whom 18 have tested positive for Covid-19. “Genome sequencing for Omicron detection is underway for such passengers," said Mandaviya.

A day after India’s first two cases of were found in Karnataka, the state government on Friday revised its covid-19 containment guidelines, imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated population from visiting certain public places. The order states that entry to malls, cinema halls and theatres shall be allowed only to persons who are vaccinated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

The samples of a local doctor with no travel history and a South African national who has returned back to South Africa was detected with Omicron variant. The state government on Friday also said that one of the persons detected with omicron in Karnataka escaped after obtaining a Covid negative certificate from a private lab. Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said after a meeting on Omicron said that the state government trying to track down 10 more people who reportedly went missing from the airport. He said the international passengers are not allowed to leave the airport until their reports are out.

In the national capital Delhi, at least 12 suspected cases of Omicron-- all coming from international flights-- are admitted to Lok Nayak hospital. Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Hospital said that eight patients were admitted on Thursday after testing positive for covid-19. Four more symptomatic patients were admitted on Friday with their RTPCR reports awaited. Officials said that four each are from UK, France, one from Belgium and one from Tanzania.

Similarly, at least nine members of a family tested positive for covid-19 in Jaipur, of them four came from South Africa few days ago. The Rajasthan government said that their samples have been sent for genome sequencing. The patients have been admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS). According to Dr Narottam Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer of RUHS, 14 samples were collected from the family, nine of which tested positive for covid-19.

The union health ministry maintained that Omicron cases are increasingly being reported from countries outside of South Africa and given its characteristics, it is likely to spread to more countries including India.

“However, the scale and magnitude of rise in cases and most importantly the severity of disease that will be caused is still not clear. Further, given the fast pace of vaccination in India and high exposure to delta variant as evidenced by high seropositivity, the severity of the disease is anticipated to be low. However, scientific evidence is still evolving," the union health ministry said in a statement on whether a third wave of infections will India or not.

Amidst the concerns whether the vaccines will prevent the omicron by infecting people, the health ministry further said that while, there is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not work on Omicron, some of the mutations reported on Spike gene may decrease the efficacy of existing vaccines. “However, vaccine protection is also by antibodies as well as by cellular immunity, which is expected to be relatively better preserved. Hence vaccines are expected to still offer protection against severe disease and, vaccination with the available vaccines is crucial," the government said that vaccination continues to be an important method of preventing the disease. At least 9,216 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination crossed 126 crores.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has assessed the overall global risk related to the new SARS CoV2 variant of concern Omicron “very high". Omicron is a highly divergent variant with a high number of mutations, including 26-32 in the spike, some of which are concerning and may be associated with immune escape potential and higher transmissibility, the WHO said. On 26 November 2021, WHO designated the variant B.1.1.529 a variant of concern, named Omicron, on the advice of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).

