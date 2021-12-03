India has stepped up surveillance amid growing Covid cases, says Mandaviya

Amidst the concerns whether the vaccines will prevent the omicron by infecting people, the health ministry further said that while, there is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not work on Omicron, some of the mutations reported on Spike gene may decrease the efficacy of existing vaccines. “However, vaccine protection is also by antibodies as well as by cellular immunity, which is expected to be relatively better preserved. Hence vaccines are expected to still offer protection against severe disease and, vaccination with the available vaccines is crucial," the government said that vaccination continues to be an important method of preventing the disease. At least 9,216 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination crossed 126 crores.

