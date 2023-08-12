India has strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption: PM Modi at G20 meeting

India has strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption: PM Modi at G20 meeting2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 10:25 AM IST
The prime minister asserted that the collective efforts of G20 nations can significantly support the fight against corruption and a huge difference can be made through enhanced international cooperation and implementation of robust measures that address the root causes of corruption
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized that India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption at the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet. In a virtual address, the prime minister reaffirmed India’s strong commitment to eradicating corruption and fostering transparent governance. PM Modi underlined that India was leveraging technology and e-governance to create a transparent and accountable ecosystem.