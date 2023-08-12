India has strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption: PM Modi at G20 meeting

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized that India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption at the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet. In a virtual address, the prime minister reaffirmed India’s strong commitment to eradicating corruption and fostering transparent governance. PM Modi underlined that India was leveraging technology and e-governance to create a transparent and accountable ecosystem.

In his opening remarks, the prime minister drew inspiration from poet laureate Rabindranath Tagore and issued a cautionary note against the corrosive impact of greed on truth and integrity.

Highlighting the dire repercussions of corruption, PM Modi underlined its disproportionate impact on marginalized sections of society. He drew attention to the distortion of resource allocation, market equilibrium, and the degradation of vital public services.

Reiterating India’s resolute stand, Modi underscored the nation’s use of technology and e-governance to establish an accountable and transparent administrative framework. This comprehensive approach has notably curbed inefficiencies and leakages in welfare programs, resulting in direct benefit transfers amounting to over 360 billion dollars for millions of citizens.

PM Modi also showcased India’s progress in streamlining business operations, citing successful instances of automating government services. The efficacy of the economic offenders act and the prevention of money laundering act was celebrated for facilitating substantial asset recovery from economic offenders and fugitives.

Reflecting on prior global engagements, PM Modi recalled his early discourse on fugitive economic offenders during the 2014 G-20 Summit. He took pride in presenting a comprehensive nine-point action plan in 2018 to combat economic offenders and bolster asset recovery endeavors.

PM Modi urged for fortified international collaboration in law enforcement to eliminate potential legal loopholes exploited by cross-border criminals. He also mentioned presenting a nine-point agenda for action against fugitive economic offenders and asset recovery at the G-20 Summit in 2018 and expressed happiness that decisive steps are being taken by the working group.

The prime minister asserted that the collective efforts of G20 nations can significantly support the fight against corruption and a huge difference can be made through enhanced international cooperation and implementation of robust measures that address the root causes of corruption. He also highlighted the role of audit institutions in the fight against corruption.

Concluding the address, PM Modi urged the dignitaries to foster a culture of ethics and integrity in the value systems along with strengthening our administrative and legal systems. “Only by doing so, can we lay the foundation for a just and sustainable society. I wish you all a productive and successful meeting,"he said.