The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials on Tuesday announced that India has successfully test-fired the Vertically Launched Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from off the coast of Odisha.

The air defence system can engage targets at around 15 km is being developed by DRDO for naval warships, DRDO officials said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, India is developing indigenous anti-drone technology to thwart the growing threat from these devices on the country's borders and it will soon be made available to the security forces.

While speaking on the occasion of the 57th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF) here, Shah said for the Modi government, border security is national security and it is committed to providing the best border guarding technologies in the world to the force.

"It is the commitment of the government. There was a mention of a growing threat from drones. BSF, DRDO and NSG are trying to develop an anti-drone technology. I have complete faith in our scientists that we will be able to develop an indigenous anti-drone technology soon," he said.

Shah said since 2014, the Modi government has given special emphasis to border security.

"Wherever there were attempts of incursion on the borders, attack on security forces and CAPFs, we have ensured immediate retaliation.

India has ensured that no one can take our borders or soldiers lightly. The central government under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ensured a strong retaliation in the form of surgical and air strikes after Uri and Pulwama attacks, respectively. The entire world appreciated this action," he said.

In order to fill vacancies in the BSF, the government has recruited 50,000 jawans and their training has started, he said.

"The road construction budget for border areas was ₹23,000 crore during 2008-14. Between 2014 and 2020, the Modi government increased the budget from ₹23,700 crore to ₹44,600 crore. This shows the commitment of the Modi government to improve the border area infrastructure," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.