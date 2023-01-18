In a significant development, India may have already surpassed China as the world's most populous country. According to projections from the World Population Review (WPR), India’s population was 141.7 crore as of the end of 2022. That's a little more than 50 lakh more than the 141.2 crore declared by China on January 17, when there was the first fall since the 1960s, according to official announcements.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}