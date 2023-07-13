India poised to end AIDS epidemic, says UNAIDS country director1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:59 PM IST
AIDS claimed a life every minute, globally, in 2022. Approximately 9.2 million people, including 660,000 children living with HIV, still lack access to treatment.
New Delhi: David Bridger, UNAIDS country director for India, on Thursday expressed confidence that India has the potential to achieve the end of the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat. He emphasized the need to capitalize on the progress made thus far, saying that India has the opportunity to eradicate AIDS if efforts are sustained.
