India poised to end AIDS epidemic, says UNAIDS country director

In 2022, India witnessed encouraging progress, with 79% of people living with HIV aware of their status. Of those aware, 86% of all people living with HIV are receiving antiretroviral treatment. Moreover, 93% of those on treatment who underwent viral load testing achieved viral suppression. A key priority for India is reaching individuals who are aware of their status but not on treatment. The concept of Undetectable=Untransmittable (U=U) reinforces the importance of achieving an undetectable viral load through antiretroviral therapy, rendering individuals unable to transmit the virus.

