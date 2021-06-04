The Centre on Friday said that India will have to buy time to ensure that high coverage of vaccination against coronavirus is achieved.

If the containment measures, Covid-19 appropriate behaviour or vaccination pace slackens, cases can rise again, the Centre added.

Data sharing is going on with the WHO to give recognition to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, the government said, adding that India was pursuing it and wanted to achieve it as soon as possible.

"We have been working with Bharat Biotech and WHO, data sharing is on, we are keen that this milestone is achieved soon. We are pursuing it," Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said.

India has overtaken US in terms of the number of people who have received at least a single dose of the vaccine, it said.

"As per Our World in Data, the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine in India is 17.2 crore. We have overtaken the US in terms of the number of people in our country who have received the first dose of vaccine," Paul added.

Almost 68% decline has been noted in coronavirus cases since the highest reported peak of cases on May 7, the government said.

There has been a decrease in active cases by more than 21 lakh since the peak of active cases on May 10, it said.

Presently, there are 377 districts reporting less than 5 per cent case positivity rate, the government said.

"We have to buy time to ensure high coverage of vaccination against Covid-19 is achieved," it said.

About 43% of 60 years plus population has been vaccinated, while 37% people above 45 years has been inoculated so far, the government said.

