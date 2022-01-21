‘India has to count its covid deaths right to steer policy’

As an immediate measure, the government of India should release the facility-level data on deaths from May 2021, Jha said. There are data on around 200,000 facility-level deaths, which the government has access to, that has not been made public. The second measure will be to restart the sample registration system, a statistical sampling done by the government that could give a direct count on the actual tool. Finally, the Centre should add a column to the 2022 census that asks respondents if there was any death in the household (whether covid-related or not) since January 2020.