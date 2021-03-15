OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India has to look beyond Opec+ to meet crude needs

India, the largest buyer of crude oil from the Opec+ grouping, wants crude production to be increased to ease the crude oil prices. Even so, Opec+ countries have decided against increasing output. Can India look beyond Opec+ for its crude oil requirement? Mint analyses.

Who are the Opec+ group of nations?

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the 148th session of the Executive Board on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2021. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo

WHO experts to meet tomorrow on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine safety: Tedros

3 min read . 10:43 PM IST
Photo: Twitter

EAM Jaishankar meets UK minister Lord Ahmad, discusses bilateral ties, global cooperation

1 min read . 10:26 PM IST
In air travel, much like in life, loyalty pays

US air travel rises to highest levels yet since pandemic hit

1 min read . 10:21 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker holding a rose receives an AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, at a medical centre in Mumbai.

India crosses a significant milestone with more than 3.17 crore vaccinations

1 min read . 10:21 PM IST

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) is an intergovernmental organization that was established in 1960 by Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. The five founding members were later joined by Algeria, Angola, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Libya, and Nigeria among others. The grouping is aimed at unifying petroleum policies among member countries to secure fair prices for petroleum producers, ensure an efficient supply of petroleum to consuming nations, as well as a fair return on capital to those investing in the industry. The organization has its headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

How much does India import from Opec+?

For India, the world’s third-largest oil importer after US and China, Opec+ accounts for about 83% of the country’s oil imports. In 2019-20, India imported 227 million metric tonnes of crude oil. India has its own basket of crude suitable to its refineries, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude. However, after the US imposed sanctions on Iran, Iranian crude has been replaced by US crude and gas imported through a combination of term contracts, as well as on a spot basis. The country’s import bill stood at 5.42 trillion in 2016-17 and increased to 8.43 trillion in 2019-20.

Oil Supremacy
View Full Image
Oil Supremacy

How much oil reserve does Opec+ have?

As of 2019, the latest data available, around 79.4% of the world’s proven oil reserves are located in Opec+ member countries, with about 64.5% of the OPEC oil reserves located in West Asia. Currently, Opec’s proven oil reserves stand at 1,189.80 billion barrels. Non-Opec nations hold reserves of 308.38 billion barrels, which is 20.6%.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Why is crude from Opec+ key to India?

Opec nations remain a key source of crude oil for India because of their geographical proximity. The transport of oil from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Iraq takes three days, while it takes around a month from Africa, around two months from the US, and over two months from Russia. Also, India’s refineries have been built on the Opec’s steady supply of crude. Sourcing crude from non-Opec nations usually comes with its own risks. More often than not, crude producers honour only a part of the promised deliveries.

What can India do to cut reliance on Opec?

Given its consumption story, India is an important market for Opec. However, India needs to increase its hydrocarbon exploration and production activity as it currently ranks at 25 among the world’s top 30 crude oil producing nations. In comparison, China ranks at number six. India also needs to focus a lot more on creating infrastructure such as ports and pipelines, as well as increasing its ship fleets. Like other countries, India also needs to build capacities in other countries by investing in those nations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout