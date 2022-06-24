India has tremendous opportunities in Green Hydrogen: Mandaviya

India has tremendous opportunities in Green Hydrogen: Mandaviya1 min read . 07:47 PM IST
India has tremendous opportunities in Green Hydrogen. Industries-Academia-Government synergy is very important to achieve the goal of National Hydrogen Mission, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, union minister for chemicals and fertilizers said on Friday.
Mandaviya was addressing a two-day seminar being organized on the subject ‘Production and use of Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia in Process Industry’ by Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Delhi, Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (Northern Regional Centre) in association with Fertilizer Association of India (FAI) at IIT Delhi Campus, Hauz Khas New Delhi.
“We need to grow in the research and production sector and innovate in the development and manufacturing of green hydrogen. Only the government alone can’t achieve the target of green energy. Industries-Academia-Government synergy is very important to achieve the goal of National Hydrogen Mission. We have a huge geographical advantage in terms of varied weather systems and topography to make the green energy mission true," said Mandaviya adding that
We are preparing a roadmap for the next 25 years to achieve this target. Energy is a critical requirement of our country and the Green Hydrogen mission is a crucial part of it, he said.
The health minister urged people to work towards making manufacturing of Green Hydrogen affordable and accessible not only to our country but to the world, with the Nation First attitude.
The Centre’s National Hydrogen Mission aims to aid the government in meeting its climate targets and making India a green hydrogen hub. “The world is looking towards us for our green hydrogen policy and we will soon launch the document with production, heavy transport logistics industries and shipping details. Our aim is to achieve 500-Gigawatt production target capacity of non-fossil fuel by 2030“, said Bhagwant Khuba, Minister of State for Chemical & Fertilizer.
