NEW DELHI : India has undertaken a ‘trinity of reforms’ in the field of education, labour and agriculture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, urging Canadian investors to invest in these sectors.

“If you are looking to partner in the field of education, the place to be is India. If you are looking to invest in manufacturing or services, the place to be is India. If you are looking to collaborate in the field of agriculture, the place to be is India," Modi said at the annual Invest India conference that has been organized with a special focus on further strengthening business ties between India and Canada.

The government has not only offered a stimulus package for the poor and the small businesses massively hit by the pandemic, but also undertook structural reforms, ensuring productivity and prosperity and thereby making the best use of this opportunity, the Prime Minister said.

“In the post-covid world, you will often hear of various kinds of problems--problems of manufacturing, problems of supply chains, problems of PPE, etc. However, India has not let those problems be. We showed resilience and emerged as a land of solutions," he said, adding that India is playing the role of the ‘pharmacy to the world’ by supplying medicine to around 150 countries.

In the last few months, the government undertook reforms, especially in the space of education, labour and agriculture. This included big push to labour reforms to give flexibility to industries in hiring, restrict industrial strike of workers, among others, and a new education policy to incorporate several education reforms in both school and university level. Last month, the Centre amended farms laws, stating that the reforms will give farmers the freedom to sell their produce to anyone, anywhere in the country, increase their income, and protect them from middlemen.

“India has ensured reforms in the field of labour and agriculture. They ensure greater participation of the private sector while strengthening the government’s safety nets. These reforms will lead to a win-win situation for entrepreneurs as well as hard-working people," Modi said.

“The reforms in the field of education will further harness the talent of our youth. These reforms have also set the stage for more foreign universities to be able to come to India. The reforms in the labour laws greatly reduce the number of labour codes. They are both employee and employer friendly and will further increase ease of doing business," he said.

He also said that this is the right time to invest in India as the government has created a friendly tax regime for sovereign wealth and pension funds and has undertaken significant reforms for developing a robust bond market. “Canada is home to some of the largest and most experienced infrastructure investors. Canadian Pension Funds were the first ones to start investing in India. Many of them have already discovered great opportunities in a range of areas like highways, airports, logistics," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via