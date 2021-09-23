VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog referred to it as “an important milestone".
Further, all adult people in six states and union territories -- Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim -- have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
This comes as India achieved the milestone of administering a total of 83 crore anti-Covid jabs since 16 January. As per data by the Union health ministry, 33,77,76,289 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 6,69,10,347 have received their second dose.
Vaccination for differently-abled
The government Thursday announced that differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility will be given Covid vaccine at home.
The health ministry officials also said that the country is still in the midst of the second wave of Covid-19 even though the number of daily new cases are declining.