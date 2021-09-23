Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >India has vaccinated 66% of eligible population against Covid-19 so far: Centre

India has vaccinated 66% of eligible population against Covid-19 so far: Centre

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine 
2 min read . 05:31 PM IST Livemint

All adult people in six states and union territories -- Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim -- have received at least one dose of the vaccine

Around 66% of the 18+ population of the country have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since the vaccination drive began, said Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday. 

In addition to this, 23% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated. “We have been able to achieve this due to tremendous work by some states," said Bhushan. 

VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog referred to it as “an important milestone".

Further, all adult people in six states and union territories -- Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim -- have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

This comes as India achieved the milestone of administering a total of 83 crore anti-Covid jabs since 16 January. As per data by the Union health ministry, 33,77,76,289 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 6,69,10,347 have received their second dose.

Vaccination for differently-abled 

The government Thursday announced that differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility will be given Covid vaccine at home.

The health ministry officials also said that the country is still in the midst of the second wave of Covid-19 even though the number of daily new cases are declining.

However, they added, 62.73% of total infections reported last week were from Kerala alone, which is the only state with over 1 lakh active Covid cases.

Thirty-three districts in the country are now reporting over 10% weekly positivity rate, while 23 are recording between 5-10%, the officials said.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported around 31,000 cases odd cases and most of these infections have been found in two states -- Kerala and Maharashtra.

Under Covid guidelines for the upcoming festival season, mass gatherings have to be avoided in containment zones and in districts with over 5% positivity rate, they said.

