‘India has walked the talk on climate action’, says PM Modi ahead of his departure to Dubai for COP28
Ahead of his visit to Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action adding that during the G20 Presidency, climate was high on priority
