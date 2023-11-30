‘India has walked the talk on climate action’, says PM Modi ahead of his departure to Dubai for COP28

Ahead of his visit to Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit , Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action adding that during the G20 Presidency, climate was high on priority.

"India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action. Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, and Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards Mother Earth. I look forward to joining special events including on climate finance, the Green Credit initiative and LeadIT. I also look forward to the opportunity to meet some of the other leaders present at Dubai and discuss ways to accelerate global climate action," the prime minister said in departure statement ahead of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

"In keeping with our civilizational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even as we pursue social and economic development. During our G20 presidency, climate was a high priority."

“The New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration includes numerous concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development. I look forward to the COP28 taking forward the consensus on these issues. COP28 will also provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement and chart a path for future course on climate action," said PM Modi. According to the departure statement, COP28 will also provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement and chart a path for future action on climate action.

Prime Minister Modi will attend the World Climate Action Summit on Friday during the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate, known as COP28. The visit of PM Modi to Dubai comes at the invitation of President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"I am travelling to Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit of the COP-28 on December 1, 2023. I am happy to see that this significant event is being held under the Presidency of the UAE, which has been an important partner for India in the field of climate action," the prime minister said.

“At the Voice of Global South Summit convened by India, the Global South spoke for the need for climate action based on the principles of equity, climate justice, and common but differentiated responsibilities, as well as a greater focus on adaptation. It is important that efforts of the developing world be supported with adequate climate financing and technology transfer. They must have access to equitable carbon and development space to achieve sustainable development," he added.

Several world leaders are set to attend the climate action summit to discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and effectively combat climate change.

COP28, which stands for the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is taking place in Dubai, UAE, from November 30 - December 12 this year.

