India has so far recorded 21172 deaths so far. Presenting an analysis of covid-19 deaths vis-a-vis population in terms of age groups, Bhushan said, 15% of covid-19 deaths have occurred in people below 45 years of age, while 53% deaths have been among senior citizens. The high-risk population are those aged above 45 years who form 25% of the country's population, but 85% of all covid-19 deaths have occurred in this group. “Further, more than half (53%) of deaths have been reported among people above 60 years of age, who form only 10% of the country's population," Bhushan said.