The second wave of coronavirus infection in India is not yet over, warned Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a press conference today, adding that Covid-appropriate behaviour has to be followed during festive season.

The Union Health Ministry official said that people should celebrate festivals at home, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and embrace vaccination. He also said that other Covid protocols need to be maintained even after vaccination.

In view of the upcoming festive season amid the scare of the third wave of Covid-19 infections striking the country, the Health Secretary said, "Mass gatherings should be discouraged but if attending it is essential then full vaccination should be a prerequisite".

Bhushan also said that the weekly positivity rate of Covid-19 was showing an overall declining trend.

The Centre said that 39 districts in the country reported over 10 per cent weekly Covid positivity rate in the week ending August 31 while in 38 districts it was between 5 and 10 per cent.

16% of adult population fully vaccinated

The Union health ministry also informed that 16% of the total adult population in India has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Nearly 54% of the total adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, he added.

Bhushan also said that Sikkim, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Himachal Pradesh have administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccination to 100% of their 18 plus population.

Meanwhile, the Centre said that about 300 cases of delta plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in India so far.

India reported the biggest single-day rise in coronavirus cases in two months today, as the Centre worries about the virus spreading from the most-affected Kerala state, schools reopening, and the start of the festival season.

Kerala is one state that has over 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases. Four states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh - have 10,000 to 1 lakh active cases. Rest of the states/UTs have less than 10,000 active cases, the Union Health Secretary has said.

"With cases rising in Kerala, adequate steps should be taken to contain the inter-state spread of Covid-19," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a statement after speaking with his state counterparts in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which border Kerala.

He asked them to increase vaccination in the districts close to Kerala. India has so far administered 662 million doses, with at least one dose in 54% of its 944 million adults and the required two doses in 16%.

On exports of Covid-19 vaccines

On resuming exports of Covid vaccines, Bhushan said that India would start exporting jabs only after its own interests are taken care of. India has barred exports of Covid vaccines since mid-April.

"Every country works with an aim of keeping its people, economy and social system safe," Bhushan said.

"Even the public health response to Covid is governed by those goals. So we will also try to achieve those goals and see when would be the right time to export vaccines."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.