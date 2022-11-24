India headed for slower growth in 2023; tech and agri to boost growth: Moody's1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 01:47 PM IST
- In August, Moody's projected India's growth to slow to 8% in 2022 and further to 5% in 2023, from 8.5% in 2021
India is headed for slower growth next year more in line with its long-term potential, Moody's Analytics said in its latest report 'APAC Outlook: A Coming Downshift' on Thursday. The rating agency said that inward investment and productivity gains in technology and agriculture could accelerate growth in the country.