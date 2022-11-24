India headed for slower growth in 2023; tech and agri to boost growth: Moody's

Moody's Analytics Chief APAC Economist Steve Cochrane said even though India, as well as other major economies of the APAC region, are expanding due to their own delayed reopening from pandemic-related shutdowns, the expected slowdowns in Europe and North America, along with China's sluggish economy, will cause 2023 to be a slower year than 2022 for economic growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}